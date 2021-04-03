Follow Real Madrid vs Eibar live

The Real Madrid will seek to continue in the race to win the LaLiga Santander title with a victory this Saturday (4.15 pm) against the needy SD Eibar, the first of the three rivals who will go through Alfredo Di Stéfano consecutively and who can mark their final stretch of the season.

After the break, the Madrid team will be the first of the three main candidates to win the tournament that will return to action, with a duel in which they must demonstrate their league desires to become strong at home and gain strength for what they are looming in the next few days.