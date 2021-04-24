Follow Real Madrid vs Betis live

The Real Madrid will try to continue pressuring its rivals for the LaLiga Santander 2020-2021 title with a victory this Saturday at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium (9:00 p.m.) against Real Betis, a team that arrives ready to take advantage of any ‘disconnection’ due to the future assault to the Champions League of his rival.

The Madrid team will be the first of the four candidates for the title to open the thirty-second day of the domestic tournament in search of another three important points that will put them back, at least, as provisional leader tied on points with Atlético de Madrid that, like FC Barcelona and Sevilla, they will play one day later.