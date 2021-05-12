Follow Meshkov Brest-Barça live

05/12/2021

On at 20:17 CEST

The Belarusian Sportshall Victoria hosts today the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, between Meshkov Brest and Barça. The penultimate stumbling block for the Catalans before the grand Final 4 that will take place between 12 and 13 June in Cologne.

Those of Xavi Pascual, undefeated this season, they are looking for a good result away from home to confront the tie with guarantees, against an uncomfortable opponent who has recently proclaimed himself champion of the Belarusian league and who is led by Madrid Raul Alonso.

A meeting that the Catalan team faces with several casualties. The most recent, that of the multipurpose Blaz janc that he did not travel to Brest because of a sprained ankle in his right leg. Raúl Entrerríos Y Cédric Sorhaindo They were already out in the last league game and Aitor Ariño is already missing the rest of the season after his left knee anterior cruciate ligament tear.

The meeting will start at 6:45 p.m. and we will tell you about it live on Sport.es.

FULL TIME! Barça has suffered in this game. Raúl Alonso’s team started to idle but little by little they have been taking positions until they put equality in the match. Skube and Vailupau, in attack, and the goalkeepers have starred in much of the great work of Meshkov Brest. For its part, Barça has known how to control the onslaught of a complicated rival and extract oil in this final stretch to go back to the duel with an advantage of four goals on the scoreboard, led by the nine of Dika Mem, Barça’s top scorer in the match. They remain undefeated in this group stage and take another step towards Final 4 in Cologne.

29-33 Meshkov Brest attacked but Barça recovered to have the last. The action is well prepared. N’Guessan threatens, he leaves it to Dika Mem and he, on the horn, does not forgive. +4 for Barça.

29-32 Record Dika Mem and time out to draw the lines of possible last actions.

29-31 Individual action by Santalov that culminates with a right hand.

28-31 And there is no news here. Aleix Gómez DOES NOT miss from seven meters. Throughout the squad. Not even the face of few friends of Pesic has distracted the Sabadell player.

Attentive Aleix Gómez to intercept that ball in defense. Barça goes out to attack. He takes it easy. N’Guessan was trying to enter. Free kick and start over. Alex cannot from the side. Dika Mem is played. Penalty.

28-30 GO-LA-ZO! From Dika Mem. He took advantage of Fabregas’s block and went inside. I jump and the missile is inside.

¡Paradón de Gonzalo! He put his foot in to deflect that poisoned ball. Ask for time out Pascual.

28-29 Obranovic exclusion and penalty. Again Aleix Gómez at seven meters. INSIDE! The one in Sabadell does not fail, whose wrist does not tremble.

28-28 And Skube continues to add. He faked the pass and scored. All the weight of the team behind him. Tied match.

Xavi Pascual already warned in the preview of the difficulties of beating this team, especially at home where they have added six victories in seven games this European season. And it is costing Barça. that still maintains the advantage on the scoreboard.

27-28 Of course, the best player in the ranks of Brest today can be Skube, not only assists but also scores, go screw against Möller and better the previous feint to leave Dika Mem.

Exclusion for Santalov who knocked down Makuc. Barça has to take advantage of this superiority. For now, the first attack is going away. Dika Mem failed, something unusual.

Möller’s paradón What a duel in the goals in this match!

26-27 Dolenec scores bordering Shumak and Pesic’s feet that he can’t do anything there.

