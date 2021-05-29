Follow Manchester City vs. Chelsea from the Champions League final

The end of the Champions League It is here and with it the end of the 2020/2021 season. Manchester City Y Chelsea They have everything ready for their most important game of the year and perhaps their stories. Everything achieved so far is useless, neither his classification in the Premier League, nor his direct duels, nor his historical balance. Two different styles and two ways of understanding football that will be measured by the throne of the beautiful game.

On the one hand, Guardiola’s Manchester City, always faithful to his game of touch and possession, will seek to raise the first Champions League in its history and write your name next to the biggest teams on the continent. In addition, to achieve the desired goal since Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed assumed the management of the club … more than 2 billion euros later.

In the opposite corner of the ring, a rejuvenated Chelsea who this year has managed to recover after a hesitant start to the season that cost Lampard his place. After the arrival of Tuchel the ‘blues’ have been a steamroller led by a promise generation like Mount, Pulisic or Havertz who dream of winning the second Champions League in the club’s history.