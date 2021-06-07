Follow Luis De la Fuente’s press conference live

06/07/2021

The Spanish coach of the U21 team, Luis De la Fuente, appears this Monday at a press conference starting at 19.45 hours to address the last hour of the match between Spain and Lithuania, which will be held tomorrow Tuesday in Butarque from 8:45 p.m.

The Spain-Lithuania It had been scheduled for the senior team and it was the last one before its participation in the final phase of the Eurocup, but the positive for Covid-19 of the captain, Sergio Busquets, has changed the plans.

The UEFA did not contemplate the suspension of the meeting and, given the impossibility of Spain could line up the players summoned by Luis Enrique Martinez, now in quarantine, it will finally be the U21 team that faces the international commitment in Leganes.

