Follow Liverpool vs Real Madrid live

The Real Madrid will try to close this Wednesday (9:00 p.m.) his ticket for the semifinals of the Champions League 2020-2021 for what he owes defend the 3-1 that was brought from the first leg of the quarterfinals against Liverpool who will surely raise their level at Anfield in search of another ‘magical night’ to spoil what would be a ‘fantastic week’ for Madrid.

Vinicius’ double and Marco Asensio’s goal They gave Zinédine Zidane’s men an advantage for this second act of the tie, more open despite what was seen in the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium thanks to Mohamed Salah’s goal that gave oxygen to the ‘reds’ for this return match that is even more exciting than the one a week ago.