Follow live the press conference of Luis Enrique and Álvaro Morata

06/18/2021

On at 21:16 CEST

The second time is the charm? Spain will play against Poland tomorrow, again, in La Cartuja their second match of the group stage of the Eurocup (9:00 p.m.). Luis Enrique’s men need to add the three points if they do not want to complicate their access to the round of 16 of the European national team championship.

At the moment, Sweden occupies the first place with four points and Slovakia, second, with three. The Spanish team is third, with only one, but one game less, like Poland, which will try to open its locker against the Red.

The Spanish coach has revealed that against the Poles, the starting eleven will consist of “Morata and ten more”, showing full confidence in the Juventus forward after the whistles received in the first game.

The appearance of the Spanish coach, Luis Enrique, and forward Álvaro Morata will begin at 8:30 p.m..

Álvaro Morata's press conference ends.

The scoring nose of the strikers

“The striker lives off the goal and it is our job. In the game against Sweden I spent a lot of trouble, also looking for my teammates between the lines. Sometimes I have had a disastrous game and I have scored two goals. It is part of our job and we know, since childhood, this is football. “

The nickname ‘Moratowski’

“I have never asked him. He has always called me that with affection, I don’t really know why. If Lewandowski plays on television, you have to stop and watch him because he is one of the best football has given in its history.”

Your presence at the press conference

“It is a decision of all. I could not be a week without speaking. When it is proposed to me, I am delighted. I accept the criticism and I will give everything for this shirt.”

Failure to score and win the Eurocup

“Where do I have to sign? I hope I eat it all, like this week, and that Spain is the European champion. Every point and every goal is decisive.”

Play with Gerard Moreno

“It’s easy to get along with him. He can adapt to all positions, we can all play with everyone; he is a great virtue. We all have a great personal relationship with everyone.”

Are footballers increasingly open?

“It is a very important part in all aspects of life. Depression or anxiety are not yet considered to the extent that it is. It has no name or form, but it is there.

The best of Lewandowski

“I like football and I like Lewandowski. He is one of the best strikers in football history and I have asked him for some jerseys. I am Morata and I have to do my best being me. He is a phenomenon, but I hope tomorrow will not be his day”

What is the most important thing you have done since the game against Sweden?

“The most important thing I have done has been to look at the documents of a house that I am going to buy, be with my colleagues, play the Play Station …”

Have you needed help from the national team psychologist?

“No. They have been hard times, because when we deserve to win and we don’t, it is hard to fall asleep. I consider Joaquín a great professional and he has always been very interested in me. From the outside it may seem like there is a lot of noise, but I’m fine I’ve had a long career for it to influence my state of mind. “

What do you think when you are whistled?

“They are plays so fast that you don’t have time to think. Those who understand football will know that the goalkeeper did very well. It is normal that I am required to score goals in the national team. I do not know if the ball will enter, but I will give 200 %, the same as always when I play with the selection “.

Your state of mind

“I have taken it very calmly. I have been working since the U17 to be in the Eurocup. When there are criticisms, you have to accept them and continue working more than ever, not only for me, for the whole team. You have to listen little, read little and work “.

Luis Enrique’s press conference ends, it is the turn of forward Álvaro Morata.

The analysis of Poland

“In the game against Slovakia they carried the weight of the game. We have seen the six games since Sousa’s arrival. It is a very well organized team, during the same game they have changed their scheme and are looking for a pattern. It will generate many difficulties for us in the game. defensive aspect “.

Play against Lewandowski

“We give information to the team, but when we face referents, the best weapon to counteract their abilities is to prevent them from controlling the ball as little as possible. It is a collective work and they alone can unbalance the game, so you have to be very attentive “

