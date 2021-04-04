Follow live the presentation of the new GMC Hummer EV SUV

Tonight the new GMC Hummer EV will be presented in its SUV body variant. The new electric SUV from General Motors completes the range launched with the GMC Hummer EV pick-up unveiled last year and with which it will share aesthetics and mechanical range.

Follow with us live the presentation of the new GMC Hummer EV SUV, the second body variant of the new electric Hummer range, which will be presented tonight in an event broadcast online by the American company. You can find the video of the event at the bottom of this article.

After a long wait at last we will be able to see the new GMC Hummer EV in its closed body variant, which the American company has so far defined as an SUV, as opposed to the open rear cradle body variant that was unveiled late last year in prototype format.

In the interior we do not expect to find changes with respect to the pick-up either.

So this time we really find a minor presentation, since the model already debuted with the premiere of the GMC Hummer EV pick-up, of which we already have all the data and specifications of its future range, which we hope will be shared with the new SUV body variant, including the special edition lift-off Edition 1, whose first unit was auctioned a few days ago in Arizona. for no less than $ 2.5 million.

In recent months we have been able to see several advances and leaks of the new GMC Hummer EV SUV, because the company has shown what appeared to be a scale model of the huge electric 4×4 in various events and several teasers of the off-roader have also been published, which basically has the same design as its brother in the pick-up body range.

Design

The new GMC Hummer EV SUV is going to be practically identical to the pick-up, but adding a specifically designed rear with a wider C-pillar and a narrower D-pillar with a large glazed area between the two. Behind we find a nearly vertical rear window and a full-size spare wheel resting on the tailgate. The mechanical range will be identical to that of the well-known Hummer EV pick-up, with mechanical versions with 2 and 3 electric motors and therefore with all-wheel drive in all cases, powers between 634 and 1,014 hp, and autonomy ranges between 402 and 563 kilometers according to the EPA cycle.

Live presentation of the GMC HUmmer EV in SUV format.