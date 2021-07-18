Follow live the draw of the league calendar 2021-22

06/30/2021

On at 17:53 CEST

This Wednesday, starting at 5.30 pm in the RFEF Soccer City, the 2021-22 League calendar draw. FC Barcelona, ​​like the rest of the teams that will take part, will know their rivals and the path they will have to follow to reach the title, which was won by Atlético de Madrid last season.

The calendar, which as in the last seasons will be asymmetric again, will contemplate soccer at christmas (December 22 and 23, also on the 31st) and New Year (January 2). The competition will end on May 23.

Likewise, as in previous editions, dates will be reserved for the dispute of the Spain Supercup, which in 2022 will return to Saudi Arabia and will be played between January 12 and 16 with these pairings: FC Barcelona-Real Madrid and Atlético-Athletic.

Thank you very much for following the calendar draw from the website of SPORT. Until a new live show, good afternoon, good afternoon and have just had a happy Wednesday.

The calendar has already been announced, which will be 59,881. After announcing the first day, the most relevant matches and some details, the RFEF will release the full schedule. When it is available, they can consult it on the SPORT website.

The children come out again, take a family photo and say goodbye. Finish the draw for the league calendar 2021-22.

The FC Barcelona will close the League at home at the Camp Nou against him Villarreal CF.

The dates of the derby FC Barcelona-RCD Espanyol. The first game will be played at the Camp Nou on November 21, 2021 and the second, at the RCDE Stadium, on February 13, 2022.

The dates of the classic are also known: the first, at the Camp Nou, on October 24: FC Barcelona-Real Madrid. The second round match will be played at the Bernabéu on March 20.

The first day is announced: FC Barcelona will debut at the Camp Nou against Real Sociedad.

They go over, one by one, the 20 teams that next season they will fight in the 2021-22 First Division League championship. Goal images for all teams, arranged alphabetically.

The number that has come out is the following: 59,881. That is the number of the league calendar 2021-22.

Each child will draw a ball from a cup and the resulting number will be the calendar of the 100,000 possible.

The presenter recalls that, with the start of the season, normality in football will return and with it the public will be able to return to the stadiums. The innocent hands of the draw will be boys and girls: Pablo, Pedro, Carlota, José, Darío, Andrea and Valeria, all uniformed with the shirt of the Spanish team.

The determining factors of the lottery and it is pointed out that, for the first time, there will be a league calendar so early.

The raffle begins of the calendar of the League 2021-22, to be played dAugust 15, 2021 to May 22, 2022.

The RFEF informs that the draw will be held in Luis Aragonés Assembly Hall and in it the pairings that will star in the 2021-22 season will be known. Furthermore, the draw will take place behind closed doors and It will be broadcast by streaming through the official RFEF media.

Good afternoon, good afternoon and welcome to the direct draw of the League 2021-22. From SPORT.es we will follow the event step by step, which is scheduled to start at 5.30 pm.

Load more