Follow live the Conference that decides the future of Europe

The last time a Conference (then Convention) of this type and relevance was held, was in 2002. And citizens were not able to participate directly, unlike on this occasion in which they actively seek to give them a voice.

In this momentous Conference on the Future of Europe, which wants to be both celebration and reflection and which takes place in Strasbourg this Sunday with all the necessary security measures due to the pandemic, the presidents of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, and the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will also participate. of the Portuguese Prime Minister, Antònio Costa, representing the Presidency of the Council.

They are also broadcast contributions from citizens and representatives of civil society and there will also be musical performances by the violinist Renaud Capuçon and the Karsk quartet, as well as connections with events for Europe Day in different states.