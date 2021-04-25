Rafael Nadal will face the greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, number 5 in the world ranking, in the final of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, commonly known as Count of Godó Trophy, which may be the first trophy of the season for the Spanish tennis player.

After getting rid of Ivashka, Nishikori, and Carreño, Nadal seeks to raise his 12th award in Barcelona, against an opponent with whom he has a record of 6 wins and 2 losses. These, in their last confrontation in a spectacular comeback of the Greek in Australia, and the previous one, in Madrid in 2019.

Follow live the Conde de Godó final between Rafa Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas