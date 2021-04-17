Follow live the classification of the Portuguese GP

04/17/2021

Nil Banos

The first moment of truth of the weekend arrives at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, in the spectacular Portimao circuit: the fight for pole position is served. The fantastic Portuguese track will offer an incredible fight for the privileged position.

And it will not only do it in Q2, but also in a very attractive Q1. The first round of the ‘qualy’ features very important names from the premier category grid. Among the riders who will seek to get into the two places that give access to Q2 are: Joan Mir, Pol Espargaró, Valentino Rossi and Marc Márquez.

The privileged position this afternoon does not have any driver starting as a priori favorite. So far this weekend there have been many riders who have been in front. Also, times are pretty tight.

The ten drivers who got directly into Q2 this morning are: Quartararo, Morbidelli, Bagnaia, Zarco, Rins, Miller, Marini, Aleix Espargaró, Oliveira and Viñales.

Q1 final: 1 MARC MÁRQUEZ (1: 39.253), 2 MIR (+0.049) … 3 Álex Márquez, 4 Pol Espargaró, 5 Binder, 6 Bastianini, 7 Rossi, 8 Petrucci, 9 Lecuona, 10 Savadori.

MARC MÁRQUEZ AND JOAN MIR GO TO Q2!

There are three minutes left. The last turns launched begin to close. Let’s see if someone is able to move Marc and Joan from those two access positions to the second round of the ‘qualy’.

Five minutes ahead. Now everyone is going to put all the meat on the grill to try to be in the subsequent Q2 fighting for pole position.

After the half of the session. The pilots begin to return to the track. The first to do it, again, Joan Mir and Marc Márquez, who are closely monitoring each other. If they don’t relax too much they have three more spins thrown to set their best records.

All cutting. It seems that they are already going to the pit lane to stop, change tires, finalize details and return to the track for the last bars of the session.

Marc now takes out, in that second spin launched, his teammate Pol. He remains in one of those two positions that give the world champion access to Q2; Joan Mir.

All have already closed their first round launched. Pol Espargaró and Joan Mir occupy the first two positions. But the time table is going to start to change quickly. Many come in red helmets.

Marc Márquez has come out with desire to this first manga. The ’93’ is the one who leads the way in this first turn launched. Joan Mir follows at a certain distance.

MotoGP Q1 starts at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve!

We are going to remember the schedules of the MotoGP qualy -Spanish time-:

Q1: 15: 10h-15: 25h

Q2: 15: 35h.15: 50h

Final of FP4: 1 QUARTARARO (1: 39.788), 2 Oliveira, 3 Zarco, 4 Viñales, 5 Bagnaia, 6 Morbidelli, 7 Álex Márquez, 8 Miller, 9 Marc Márquez, 10 Mir.

Good afternoon!

We are in the final stretch of FP4. A few minutes until the last free practice ends so that the fight for pole position is unleashed afterwards.

For now, the best time of this FP4 is Fabio Quartararo.

