Follow live the call of the 26 players of the Spanish team

Three days earlier than originally planned, Luis Enrique will give the list of 26 players with whom Spain will play the Euro 2020. The continental tournament will measure the capacity of the team after many doubts, without a clear definite eleven and in the process of reencountering his competitive spirit after a tough season for everyone.

The call can be followed live in streaming:

The objective of Spain is none other than to win, and in fact the coach places the national team as the favorite. Spain is in group E, along with Sweden, Poland and Slovakia.

The concentration of the national team will begin on May 31, in the Ciudad del Fútbol de las Rozas, which will be the base for this tournament.