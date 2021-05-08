Follow live FC Barcelona vs. Atlético de Madrid

The ‘end’ of The league takes place this Saturday in the Camp Nou. The Barcelona receives the leader, the Atlético de Madrid, in a duel that can be key to the resolution of the championship, whatever its result.

A Blaugrana victory would leave the culé dream of the double closer; the rojiblanca would place them even closer to the league title and a draw would give a golden opportunity to the Real Madrid to take the lead from him. Everything in the air.

Real Madrid play this Sunday against Sevilla, but with an eye on the Camp Nou.