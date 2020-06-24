Real Madrid and Mallorca they are measured LIVE LIVE ONLINE TV this Wednesday June 24 by date 31 of LaLiga Santander 2020. in a match that will take place at the Alfredo di Stéfano stadium in the town of Madrid (Spain). The game is scheduled for 3 in the afternoon (Peruvian time and 10:00 p.m. in Spain) and will be broadcast LIVE NOW OFFICIAL FREE for all of Latin America through DirecTV and Movistar Partidazo signals for Spain.

Barcelona won 1-0 in their field against athletic Bilbao (10th) on Tuesday to provisionally regain the lead on the 31st league game, in which Atlético de Madrid beat Levante (11th) and Getafe (5th) 1-0. ) tied 1-1 in Valladolid (15th).

Ivan Rakitic scored the goal of the Barça victory (70), which leads Barça with a three point advantage over Real Madrid, waiting for what the meregues will do on Wednesday against Mallorca, which is fighting for salvation.

Football has returned to Spain and with it, the controversies around refereeing and the VAR with Real Madrid, the league leader, at the center of the storm when he prepares to host Mallorca in LaLiga on Wednesday.

On Sunday, after winning 2-1 at Real Sociedad, Real Madrid snatched the league leadership from Barcelona, ​​but their supremacy has been questioned since then by the refereeing controversies that surrounded the match.

Real Madrid vs. Mallorca: schedules and channels of the match

Country Schedule Channels Peru 15:00 DirecTV Sports Mexico 15:00 Sky HD Chile 16:00 DirecTV Sports Argentina 17:00 DirecTV Sports Colombia 15:00 DirecTV Sports Spain 22:00 Movistar LaLiga / Mitele Plus

The good sporting moment, with full of triumphs since the end of the break due to the pandemic after the complicated visit to the Real society, contrasts with the tremendous discomfort in the white club with The league. Their match schedules, which force Zinedine Zidane’s team to rest less than Barcelona in the fight for the title, has caused a formal complaint from the entity chaired by Florentino Pérez.

They try to isolate from that Zidane and its players. Focused on winning one League marked since its inception as the great objective of the course. Measuring efforts and without wanting to risk.

The strong blow that Sergio Ramos received in a knee in San Sebastián invites his rest and the entrance of Militao in a defense in which Mendy would return.

Misses Zidane the footballer who gives him balance. Casemiro is out by sanction and his duties will be shared between Fede Valverde and Toni Kroos, with Luka Modric returning to eleven. Ready to take center stage are Marco Asensio and Isco Alarcón, the great surprise of the call after recovering in five days from a three-week injury. Nacho Fernández, Lucas Vázquez and Luka Jovic continue in the infirmary.

In attack, Vinicius knocked down the door against Real and was the main protagonist of the white victory in the Reale Arena, and the French coach must touch up his idea to pair the Brazilian with Hazard, switching to one of the two gang. The Belgian is ready to return after resting a game on a trident that will complete a Karim Benzema streak, who has scored three goals in the last two games.

A Mallorca more in need of points than ever, with the Japanese Takefusa Kubo, on loan from Real Madrid, as the most outstanding player in recent games, will visit Di Stéfano with the aim of ringing the bell.

With the trick of Kubo, Vicente Moreno’s team will try to conquer his first victory since the championship resumed. The breakdown of the LaLiga Santander due to the coronavirus did not sit well with Mallorcans. They have only added a point of nine at stake, after defeats against Barcelona (0-4) and Villarreal (1-0) and the draw at home against Leganés (1-1).

Placed in the eighteenth position of the table with 26 points, three from the salvation that Eibar marks and with Leganés and Espanyol hot on their heels, Mallorca urgently needs points.

Real Madrid vs. Mallorca: probable alignments

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Militao, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Modric; Hazard, Vinicius and Benzema.

Majorca: Queen; Well, Raíllo, Valjent, Sedlar, Fran Gámez; Kubo, Salva Sevilla, Dani Rodríguez; « Cucho » Hernández and Budimir.

