follow live and video of today’s presentation with us

The Google I / O is back, the most important developer event in the Android world and the Google application ecosystem. It does so in a completely digital edition, free and after last year’s edition was completely canceled due to the coronavirus. Google I / O 2021 is a major event And, how could it be otherwise, you can follow it live and direct with us.

Google I / O 2021 will take place Today, Tuesday, April 18, at 7:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time. You can follow him with our comments on our YouTube channel, on our Twitter profile @xataka and on our live page. The schedules according to regions are the following:

Spain: 19:00 (18:00 in the Canary Islands)

Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, Cuba: 12:00 PM.

Venezuela, Chile: 1:00 PM.

Argentina: 2:00 PM.

What we hope to see

If we stick to the previous Google I / O, there are several options on the table. One of the most interesting is that we probably know new details about Android 12. From this new version of android we have been able to access different developer previews, but nothing official so far. It has been leaked that there will be a huge change at the aesthetic level, but we will have to see 1) if it is finally like that and 2) what other news Google has prepared.

Beyond that, we may see the new Google Pixel Buds A, which have been leaked on more than a few occasions, and we will see if a new Google Pixel. Google has confirmed that there is a Google Pixel 5a, but everything indicates that it will only be available in the United States and Japan. In light of this, it has also been said on occasion that Google is working on its own SoC for mobiles, but nothing official so far.

Finally, we cannot forget that Google I / O is an event focused on developers, so we will surely see news related to the Google cloud and its ecosystem of services (ranging from Google Docs to Google Assistant). Be that as it may, it promises to be an event full of novelties, so we will have to be vigilant. We hope you follow the event with us!

