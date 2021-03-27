Follow Levante-Barça live

03/27/2021

On at 20:35 CET

Barça faces the current leaders of the regular league, Levante, in the semifinals today in search of a place in the final of the Spanish Cup. A duel they reach after eliminating El Pozo yesterday in the penalty shootout.

Those of Diego Rios They arrive with high spirits after signing their first victory in the competition in which it is their third participation. The Valencians signed their pass in another agonizing match against Zaragoza (2-1). In addition, in their last eleven official commitments, Levante has added nine victories to just one defeat. A streak similar to that of the Catalans with 20 wins in 21 official matches.

For this encounter, Andreu Plaza It will only count with the casualties of Sergio Lozano -who has traveled with his companions to Madrid- and Esquerdinha, who did not enter the call for being in isolation due to coronavirus.

The winner of this match will fight for the title against Inter Movistar that has left Jimbee Cartagena out this morning (0-2). The match will start at 9:00 p.m. and we will tell you about it live on Sport.es.

The warm-up is on!

💪 Barça and Levante UD ja s’escalfen WiZink! / We start at 9pm! (BarçaTV and Tdp) Barça starting 5️⃣: Dídac, Marcenio, Dyego, Matheus, Ferrao Initial 5️⃣ Levante UD: Fede, Maxi Rescia, Rubi Lemos, Gallo, Esteban 📲 BarçaTV + 👉 https://t.co/HP9gRqUHvP pic.twitter.com/SVVBcS3yMt – Barça Futbol Sala (@FCBfutbolsala) March 27, 2021

Today there will be an old acquaintance of the Barça fans in the ranks of Levante. Mario Rivillos, who left Barça last season, will face his former teammates today. This is how he valued the meeting in the previous one:

🗣 @ rivillos10: “Today we are going to leave our souls to be in the final & rdquor; “We are a team with a lot of hunger, a lot of ambition. We believe in what we work & rdquor; # CopaDeEspañaFutsal pic.twitter.com/x4Vj0yuXeM – LUD Futsal (@LUDfutbolsala) March 27, 2021

For its part, led first by Roger, assistant in the two goals, and later supported by Fede, its goalkeeper, Levante went back to Futbol Emotion Zaragoza (2-1), consolidated the forecasts and advanced to the semifinals of the Spanish Cup with all the hardships caused by his competitive and ambitious rival.

🎥 Relive our victory yesterday at the WiZink Center! 🐸 See you tonight again! # CopaDeEspañaFutsal pic.twitter.com/7SMolx6RV4 – LUD Futsal (@LUDfutbolsala) March 27, 2021

“There has been a bit of everything, a bit of play, a bit of not so much play, a bit of fear at the end on the part of both of us. It was a very close match, which anyone could have won,” Andreu Plaza acknowledged after the clash before El Pozo.

“Now I’ve been thinking about Levante for five minutes and I still have to wait to see. I imagine a similar game, with two teams at a good time. They are in a very good time. We had to suffer both teams to get through. I think that Tomorrow we will all be released, the four remaining teams. We have fulfilled part of the objective and it could be a more open game, “said the Barça coach about his rival today.

Barça yesterday overcame the quarterfinals against a combative El Pozo who forced penalties with a goal from Marcel in the last minutes of the match. In the final round, Miquel Feixas emerged as the protagonist, coming out on the last shot from Murcia to stop the shot and place Barça in the final.

The only precedent of the season between the two semifinalists ended with a Barça victory. On November 18, Barça beat Levante, which caused its first defeat of the season in the clash that faced both in Valencia in the League, with a 2-5 victory away. It is his only precedent this season. Adolfo (two), Andre Coelho, Sergio Lozano and Ferrao they scored the goals of Barça, Pedro Toro and Rafa Usin they scored for Levante and the match was defined within the last two minutes, with three goals from the Catalan team.

Tino Perez, Movistar Inter coach, continually praised the game of his players to advance to the final of the Spanish Cup with a 0-2 at Cartagena, remarked that his players, “with that enthusiasm and extra effort are capable of all”, and emphasized that they “do not stop” running at any time during the meeting.

Good afternoon! One hour to start this second final of the Spanish Cup.

Load more