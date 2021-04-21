Follow LaLiga matchday 31 live

The League returns with the dispute on matchday 31 during the week. A new date of the competition, the seventh before the conclusion, which will be again crucial for the future of the head groups.

The Real Madrid is the first of the three to act with the visit to Carranza this Wednesday at ten o’clock at night to measure himself at Cadiz, after him before him Getafe and with the commotion of the Superliga flying over.

On Thursday, the leader, the Atlético de Madrid receives a Huesca on a roll. Those of Simeone will try to consolidate the leadership that they tied with the win at Eibar last weekend.

The BarçaFor his part, with one game less, he receives Getafe at the Camp Nou and depends on himself to become League champion.

Raise 0 -1 Sevilla

Sevilla does not renounce the fight for the title and added a vital victory in the Ciutat de Valéncia by beating Levante 0-1, in a very complete meeting of the Andalusian team, which knew how to counteract the counter-attack attempts of the locals and had ambition enough to take all three points.

After an even first half, in which the only clear chance of danger was played by Sevilla with a ball to the crossbar from Joan Jordan, whose shot deflected the goal Cárdenas just enough, the Andalusian team scored in the first bars of the second act, thanks a bit from En Nesyri.

After the goal, Sevilla played with great poise. Despite the changes from Levante, Lopetegui’s men hardly struggled and looked for the second goal that would sentence the match.

In the end, En Nesyri’s goal was enough to give Sevilla three points that keep them alive in the fight for the League.

Osasuna 3 – 1 Valencia

Osasuna comfortably beat a Valencia without ideas to reach the 40 points that imply the permanence of the Navarrese one more year in the highest category of Spanish football virtually (3-1).

Jagoba Arrasate’s men took advantage of Valencia’s defensive errors to add their third consecutive victory that catapulted them to eighth place. Javi Martínez, Jonathan Calleri and Roberto Torres scored for Osasuna and Gameiro for the visitors.

Jaume Doménech kept his team with a certain life and avoided a bigger win with several worthwhile interventions.