Follow LaLiga matchday 30 live

The League continues in its final stretch and this weekend lives its 30th matchday. A matchday that opened on Friday on Huesca and the Elche in El Alcoraz and that will be marked by the Classic of Saturday.

Real Madrid Y FC Barcelona faces are seen in Valdebebas on Saturday at 9:00 p.m., in a duel of great importance for the outcome of the competition.

The leader, the Atlético de Madrid, may be stripped of his first place if Barça win and Simeone’s men puncture on their Sunday visit to Villamarín to face the Betis.

Huesca 3-1 Elche

The Sports Society Huesca, with his 3-1 win over the Elche, left the relegation zone five and a half months later and showed that he believes in the salvation that he has been pursuing all season and that a few days ago it seemed like a utopia.

After an intense start with two goals in the first five minutes, Sandro returned to overtake the team from Huesca after half an hour, who outplayed an overrun Elche during the entire match. Rafa mir, from a penalty in 88, put the icing on the cake for those of Pacheta against his former team, which falls to the decline.

Getafe 0-1 Cádiz

Cádiz won 0-1 at Getafe with an own goal of David Timor and was placed nine points away from the relegation positions after an even clash marked by the error of the player of the azulón team.

After a first half with two clear chances for each team, a double of Jaime Mata and another from Danish Jans jonssonIt was Timor who decided the clash on the side of the Cadiz team.

At 64 minutes, he finished off a cross from the Uruguayan’s left wing with his chest Luis Alfonso Espina that gave the victory to Cádiz and that placed Getafe four points behind the Second Division that Elche marks.

Athletic Club 0-0 Alaves

Tie to nothing in the third consecutive community derby for those from Bilbao, who already chain five days without knowing the victory collapsing when they were closest to Europe. The footballers of the Athletic, who came out with several rotations after a frantic week, starred in the clearest actions of the game but did not know how to be precise when transforming.

For his part, Alaves He still does not know the victory but manages to score a new point, this time also away from home, to continue dreaming of salvation in which he was the Calleja’s debut on the babazorro bench. The people from Vitoria could not take advantage of Elche’s stumble and may fall to the red lantern this same day if Eibar manages to score.