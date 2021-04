Levante and Huesca open this Friday the 29th day of LaLiga after the national team stoppage. A weekend marked by the Cup final between Athletic and Real Sociedad in which the leader, Atlético de Madrid, will visit Sánchez Pizjuán to face Sevilla.

Real Madrid host Eibar in Saturday’s game at 4:15 p.m. and FC Barcelona will close the day on Monday with a visit from Real Valladolid to Camp Nou.