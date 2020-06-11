In 3DJuegos we will have a live streaming to accompany you during the broadcast.

After months of waiting and a last-minute delay, the time has finally come to discover the first PlayStation 5 video games in action, Sony’s new generation console, which promises to surprise fans with a digital event loaded with news and videos of some of the first titles to be released in the new generation of consoles.

Be an hour-long event with plenty of news and videoAs previously announced, the event will be broadcast in 1080p and 30fps, but all the videos presented during the event will be published later in 4K. What can we expect from this event? The truth is that on PlayStation they have kept the most absolute secret about what announcements will take place in this digital event, beyond that it will have a duration close to the hour, with abundant news from small and large studies.

During these last few weeks, numerous rumors have arisen about the video games that will be the stars of the event, with mentions of a possible improved version of Bloodborne on PS5. Teams like the authors of the Shadow of the Colossus remake have also been excited about the event, which invites us to think that they will finally present that ambitious project they have been working on for the past few years.

You can follow the live broadcast of this digital PlayStation 5 event from 22:00 onwards here (check your schedule by country). The writing of 3D Games not only will you be informed with up-to-the-minute news of everything that happens during its broadcast, but we will also carry out a live streaming to accompany you in what will be one of the most important moments for the video game industry. This broadcast will begin 30 minutes before the PlayStation event, so we encourage you to participate in this event with your comments and opinions.

