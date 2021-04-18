Follow Getafe vs Real Madrid live

The Real Madrid visit this Sunday to Getafe (21 hours) with the intention of taking advantage of the wind in favor after their qualification to the semifinals of the ‘Champions’ and continue putting pressure on Atlético, in a derby to which the locals arrive in great need and the meringues, plagued with casualties.

Zinédine Zidane’s team has 14 games without losing (11 wins and three draws) in the most decisive stretch of the season. His good work against Liverpool -and before against Atalanta- has put him in a position to fight for the fourteenth ‘Champions’, something unthinkable just a few months ago.