Florentino Pérez will go this Monday night to The beach bar to explain your point of view of the new Super league Y defend the position of the founding clubs, among which is his Real Madrid. The decision made official on Sunday has caused a huge stir throughout the football world.

Josep Pedrerol invited the one will be the president of the competition in the early morning program from Sunday to Monday, “so that we know what this is about” and “explain to all of Spain what this is“.

The white president has picked up the glove and, as announced on his Twitch channel by the program itself, Pérez will be on set to dispel all doubts raised by Pedrerol. The entire appearance of the president of the Super League can be followed directly at 20minutos.es.

Placeholder mam module

Follow Florentino Pérez’s appearance live at El Chiringuito de Pedrerol to defend the Super League