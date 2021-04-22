Follow FC Barcelona vs. Getafe live

The FC Barcelona still in his chase to the lead of the table and, after their defeat in the Clásico, their last duel in LaLiga, they want to add three at a time against at the Camp Nou to continue to depend on themselves to become champions. In front they will have a Getafe that is not going through its best moment, flirting for several days with the relegation places. A victory, although it would not make them gain positions, if it would give them air in the classification, as well as a necessary boost of morale in the south of the capital.