Follow Chelsea vs Real Madrid live, Champions League semi-final return

The Real Madrid His pass to the 2020-2021 Champions League final will be played this Wednesday at Stamford Bridge, a goal that forces him not to lose and score goals against a Chelsea who was superior a week ago and who will want to impose his strength to end the Madrid dream of the ‘Fourteenth’.

The 1-1 of Alfredo Di Stéfano in the first chapter of this semifinal gives advantage to those of Thomas Tuchel, who have already made clear their strength in the merengue fiefdom and are currently above in the physical aspect. On the other hand, the deposit of those of Zinédine Zidane almost marks the reservation, but they still trust that it is a sufficient amount to hold on to get a ticket to be on May 29 in Istanbul.