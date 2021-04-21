Follow Cádiz vs. Real Madrid live

The Real Madrid will visit the Ramón de Carranza this Wednesday at 22:00 in order to add again three by three in his pursuit of the leadership of Atlético de Madrid. After their draw against Getafe they have virtually lost their advantage over Barça and Zidane’s men, weakened by losses, will not want to leave more points in the race for the title. For his part, Cadiz, on the middle zone of the table they have three games without knowing the defeat and they will seek to continue with this great streak to reach 40 points as soon as possible, which are usually a guarantee of permanence.