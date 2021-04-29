Follow Biden’s first speech before the United States Congress live

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, pronounces this Wednesday his first speech to Congress in an act substantially different from that of its predecessors due to restrictions due to the covid-19 pandemic. In his speech he will propose a 10-year social welfare plan whose cost is estimated at 1.8 trillion dollars that he plans to finance with new tax increases on the highest incomes.

Baptized as ‘American Plan for Families’, It is the third legislative package with a marked social character announced by the Biden Government in just three months in power after the economic rescue of 1.9 billion that has already been approved and the ‘American Employment Plan’, still in negotiations and budgeted at 2.25 trillion.

Placeholder mam module

Biden’s first speech to the United States Congress, live