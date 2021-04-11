Follow Betis vs Atlético live

The Atlético de Madrid visits Benito Villamarín this Sunday to face Betis with the aim of not losing more points in their fight for the LaLiga Santander title, on a thirtieth day in which aspires to retain its leadership in the face of the threat of Real Madrid.

After the victory of the whites, Diego Pablo Simeone’s men need to win in the Verdiblanco enclosure if they want to stay ahead of the table for the final eight days of the championship. The stumble from last week, also in Seville although at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán (1-0), he left them with no margin for error.