Follow Barça-Noia live

06/11/2021 at 8:06 PM CEST

The Barça faces from today in Riazor the last title in game of the season. The Copa del Rey is back, canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. A last effort in which those of Edu castro They have Noia Freixenet as their first rival to add the fourth crown of the course after the OK Liga, the Spanish Super Cup and the Catalunya Super Cup.

The Barça team arrived in A Coruña yesterday after having a final preparatory session at the Palau Blaugrana. It will be the fifth match of the season against Sant Sadurní d’Anoia after the final of the Catalan League, in the OK Liga and in the semifinal of the Super Cup, which was decided in extra time, all of them with victory for Barça.

The winner of this quarterfinal match will face Reus Deportiu tomorrow at 8:00 p.m., which beat Garatge Plana Girona 7-6.

The meeting starts at 8:45 p.m. and we will tell you about it live on Sport.es.

The Barça squad has already arrived at Riazor where this Cup quarter-final match will be played

📍 L’equip up to Riazor! A point to play the final quarts! Som-hi !!! 💪 🔵🔴 # ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/excu9IJ6aj – Barça Hoquei (@FCBhoquei) June 11, 2021

Good afternoon! In less than an hour, Barça and Noia will seek their place in the Copa del Rey semifinals.

Load more