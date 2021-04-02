Follow Barça live

04/02/2021 at 5:30 PM CEST

Barça returns to European competition with a duel against the Norwegian Elverum to be played in a double game at the Palau Blaugrana due to COVID entry restrictions into Norway. A crash that will have an extra component for the Catalans who will be able to count on the support of the public in the stands 398 days after the last time.

After a brilliant start in the group stage, where the Xavi Pascual were undefeated leaders of Group B, the Catalans continue their way to the final in a round of eighth in which they will face Elverum, eighth classified in Group A. An extra and unexpected tie for Barça due to the changes in the regulations marked by the EHF that forces the first two of each group to contest an eighth of those that were exempt.

In this first crossing, Barça will act as a visitor while in the return – also in Barcelona as both teams have agreed – that will be played on April 5, they will already have the role of local. A tie in which the Catalans start as favorites against a team they have already beaten in the previous two last season. Although that experience will be of little value considering that the Nordic team has changed almost completely this season, including the coach, with Borge lund now leading the team.

For this encounter, Xavi Pascual will not be able to count on Casper Mortensen, long-term injured, or with Aitor Ariño, recently operated and low for the remainder of the season.

The meeting will start at 6.45 pm and we will tell you about it live on Sport.es.