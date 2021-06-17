Follow Barça live

06/16/2021

Second ’round’ between Barça and Palma in these semifinals of the National Futsal League. After winning away from home in the first game of the best-of-three series, with extra time included, Xavi Pascual’s team can end the tie with a victory at home. An objective that would serve not only to access their eighth league final, but also to certify the place in the Champions League for next season.

For this duel, the team recovers Daniel Y Adolfo, absent in Son Moix when serving a penalty for the direct red that they saw in the last quarterfinal match. Also in the call will be the goalkeeper Miquel Feixas, recovered from his discomfort after two months away.

For our part this has been it. We will be back to tell you about the final. Good evening!

For now, Viña Albali and Levante continue to fight for their place in the final with a 1-1 in the second game after winning the first match at home.

Double objective achieved. Go to the final and Champions square. Good booty for a Barça that did not start the regular season in the best way but that has been growing little by little until arriving here. Palma did not make it easy, taking advantage in the first half and coming back and forcing extra time in the second. Finally, Daniel’s goal was worth it. Eighth league final for Barça.

FINAAAAAAAAAAL! There will be no third game. Barça, to the final of the play-off fight for the LNFS title.

6-4 GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL. Dídac scored. Sixth goal of the season. How fast was the Barcelona goalkeeper who stopped Palma’s shot, saw the empty goal and aimed.

Barça does not take advantage of his option. Dídac’s pass is lost in the stands. It is celebrated by Palma who still has a life.

Higor’s foul in the block! All Palma protests. He sees the yellow and then the red Vadillo that has invaded the track.

Palma takes his time in this attack. Finally Nunes played it but Dídac put his foot in. Only 35 seconds left.

Nerves arise in this final match. A lot of tension and a lot of protests. Barça sees a new yellow for Daniel.

All the Barça bench standing. He sees the yellow Miquel Feixas for some protest.

Daniel missed the duel in Son Moix for serving a sanction but today he appeared at the key moment. To score a goal that can be worth a final, and incidentally, the place in the Champions League.

5-4 GOOOOOOOOOLLLLL! With patience Barça attacked with patience. Combination Ferrao, Marcenio; inside pass for Daniel, who scored point-blank with his chest.

Another yellow. Lolo saw her for not making the change well. He came in early.

The second half begins! Barça also risks with a goalkeeper-player, a role that falls to Daniel.

End of the first part of the extension. The marker does not move. Change of benches and three more minutes ahead to try to sentence this semifinal. If Palma wins, there will still be a third duel in search of the place in the final.

