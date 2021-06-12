Follow Barça live

06/12/2021 at 5:12 PM CEST

Joel gadea

The Lanxess Arena in Cologne hosts this weekend the Final 4 of the Champions League where Barça seeks to endorse the good feelings of the European season with a title. Your first stumbling block on this path will be the French Nantes, led by Alberto Entrerríos. For the Catalans, the goal is to achieve their tenth Champions League title, the third in the Final Four format after those achieved in 2011 and 2015.

The Catalan team, undefeated this season in the competition, starts as a favorite against a French team with several old acquaintances, starting with the coach. There will therefore be a sibling duel on a special day for Raúl Entrerríos, which will put an end to his professional career at the end of this season. In addition to Alberto, there will be six other former Barça players in the ranks of Nantes Valero Rivera, Edu Gurbindo, Kiril Lazarov (41 years old), Adrià Figueras, David Balaguer and Emil Nielsen.

Xavi Pascual, who will also leave the ranks of Barça at the end of the season, has the resignation of Aitor Ariño, who has been injured for a long time, and is pending the status of Aaron Pálmarsson.

The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m. and we will tell you about it live on Sport.es.

Good afternoon! Less than an hour to start this fight for the final between Barça and Nantes.

