Follow Barça-Liceo live

04/09/2021

Act. At 20:10 CEST

Barça and Liceo, the two great rivals of the Ok Liga, are measured today away from the national territory, in search of a place for the Final Four of Hockey. It will be the third meeting between the two this season, with a victory for each team. It will also be the first of the two duels that the Catalans will play in this group of death in which the Portuguese Benfica is also framed.

Those of Edu castro They arrived in Luso on Wednesday to settle in the bubble that the organization has created for this championship that represents the return to the Europa League after being deserted last year by the coronavirus. After passing the PCR and antigen tests as indicated in the protocol, the Catalans were already able to enjoy the first training sessions on Portuguese soil. Known territory for the Portuguese players of Barça, Joao rodrigues or Hélder Nunes, as it is the place where the Portuguese national team trains.

A league that starts today and will end this Sunday and in which, as warned Castro, “there is no margin of error”, since only the first of each one of the three groups is classified and the best second.

The meeting will start at 9:00 p.m. and we will tell you about it live on Sport.es.

Good afternoon! Just under an hour to start this new European season for Barça.

