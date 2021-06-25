Follow Barça-Levante from the LNFS Final live

06/24/2021

On at 22:34 CEST

The Palau Blaugrana hosts the first match of the final of the National Futsal League between Barça and Levante. The blaugrana seek to keep the first point to travel to Valencia and conquer the League.

The two thousand seats at the disposal of the Culers fans have withered to live a final that could mean the reconquest of the title that Barça last won two seasons ago.

This may be the last match at the Palau de Daniel shiraishi, Jesus Aicardo Y Ximbinha, who will abandon the culer discipline when the season ends.

We leave it here! Good evening everyone!

Final

Levante takes the first point after a very close game. Barça was superior, but they crashed several times with the wood and, in the penalty shootout, the Valencians were more successful. The title will be decided in Paterna.

4-5

Joselito fails. Levante takes the first point.

4-4

GOAL OF AICARDO. Follow the tie.

3-4

Esteban’s goal. If Barça fails, they lose.

3-3

DYEGO TIES IT. There will be sudden death.

2-3

FOR, FOR TELLING THE PENALTY OF RAFA USÍN. Barça is still alive.

2-3

GOAL FROM ESQUERDINHA. Barça is still alive.

1-3

Golazo of Maxi. If Barça fails, Levante wins.

1-2

For Fede the penalty to Coelho.

1-2

Rivillos does not fail. Levante continues ahead.

1-1

A GREAT GOAL FROM DANIEL! Barça ties.

0-1

Marc Tolrà does not fail. Levante is ahead.

0-0

Ferrao fault. Spectacular hand of Fede.

