Follow Barça-Bada Huesca live

06/05/2021

On at 19:49 CEST

The Municipal Sports Pavilion of La Albericia de Santander hosts the last national title at stake of the season, the 31st edition of the ASOBAL Cup. A competition in which Barça, which starts as a favorite, starts with a duel in the semifinals against Bada Huesca.

Today’s will also be one of the last Barça battles with Xavi Pascual at the helm, just a few days before the Final Four of the Champions League – June 12 and 13 at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne. For this Cup, the coach only has the long-term absence of Aitor Ariño. The rest of the template is available, including Luka cindric, Timothey N ‘Guessan Y Casper Mortensen, absent due to injury in the last games.

Barça aspires to its 16th ASOBAL Cup title, which would be the tenth consecutive of the eleven that Xavi Pascual has achieved, a record in this competition. The meeting starts at 8.30 pm and we will tell you about it live on Sport.es.

Good afternoon! In just under an hour the game starts! Penultimate title at stake for Barça this season. First obstacle, Huesca.

Load more