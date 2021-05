The Atlético de Madrid receives this Wednesday at Real society in his commitment to LaLiga matchday 36, in which he is an important Red-and-white chance to hit the table in the lead… or reengage the head of the table. After Barça’s stumble, Simeone’s men will seek to distance themselves in the standings and put pressure on Real Madrid, which plays its match on Thursday, against the txuri urdin team, already confirmed in European positions.