Follow Athletic vs Barça live, Copa del Rey final

Athletic club Y FC Barcelona Faces will meet again in the dispute of a title, this time a Copa del Rey that will be decided in La Cartuja in Seville and to which both teams arrive wanting to forget defeats and give joy to some fans that will be absent in the stands.

For the ninth time, Athletic Club and FC Barcelona compete in the Copa del Rey. It is the most repeated final, between two historical ones who are the ‘Kings of Cups’ but, there, it is Barça who commands the most with 30 titles. The last one was in 2018, while Athletic, second in the list of winners with 23 winches, has not won since 1984.