Follow Athletic against Real Sociedad live in the Copa del Rey 2020 final

Last year’s Copa del Rey Final could not be played due to the pandemic, but 365 days later, Athletic club and Real society they will face each other in a duel that has never occurred in a Copa del Rey final.

It will be the final number 38 for Bilbao, considered the King of Cups despite being behind Barcelona, ​​while Donostiarras have 23, although they have been 32 years without appearing in a final.

The Lehendakari of the Basque Government, Iñigo Urkullu. He was euphoric with the Basque duel in the final. “A soccer match between two Basque teams, which is not just any match. A soccer match that, in addition to being the expression of a party for a large part of the Basque fans, is played at home.”