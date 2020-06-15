British writer Ken Follett He will publish his new novel, « Darkness and Dawn », on September 15, in a simultaneous worldwide release.

As reported by the publisher Plaza & Janés, who will edit the book, it is the prequel to the « The Pillars of the Earth » saga, an unprecedented publishing phenomenon that has sold 43 million copies worldwide and has been turned into a reference of the genre of the historical novel.

In this new novel, Follett moves to the moment when the Dark Ages end and the Middle Ages begin, during the end of the first millennium.

It is the twilight of a violent and brutal era and the beginning of a new time, and in that historical setting the plans and dreams of a young shipbuilder are about to be shattered by a fierce Viking attack on the English coast. The prequel to the saga will embark readers on an epic journey that will end where « The Pillars of the Earth » begins, the most widely read novel in Spain, according to surveys on reading habits and buying books from the Federation of the Publishers Guild , with six million copies sold to date.

The book, whose worldwide sales reach 27 million, recreated the development of Gothic architecture through the vicissitudes of Kingsbridge Priory in the 12th century, and a new illustrated edition will be published precisely on July 16.