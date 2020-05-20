Mobility is one of the headaches of many cities today. Achieving a balance between the growing number of people and travel on transport (either public or private) is one of the objectives that are pursued in the short term. For many, having a private vehicle is a thing of the past and they prefer to acquire other alternative means: such as walking, cycling or electric scooter. The boom of the latter for years has led to a real revolution, where they seek to move to places faster and more respectfully with the environment.

So from EL PAÍS Showcase we have chosen this model from the firm Cecotec as a viable alternative to traffic jams and early mornings as well as a practical solution for taking walks outdoors. It’s about the product Bongo Serie A, an electric scooter with a price of 299 euros and with savings rubs 50%: which translates into more than 280 euros of discount. The manufacturer guarantees its free shipping between 24 and 72 working hours and can be financed in up to six months. It also has two years warranty.

With him we will be able to move around safely and with more than enough autonomy on a day-to-day basis. In addition, one of the maxims that lovers of electric scooters often seek is the ability of these devices to minimize their dimensions with a simple gesture. The Bongo A Series model is foldable and its side handles are even removed to facilitate storage in very tight places, such as lockers or small shelves. Are you interested in knowing more about him? Next we tell you its main characteristics:

The most powerful electric scooters on the market

Triple braking system, anti-blowout wheels and on-board computer

Let’s start with the security section. This model from the firm Cecotec equips up to three forms of braking: the electric brake (activated by actuating a handlebar tab), the disc brake (which can be adjusted to your liking for more or less hard braking) and the manual brake (stepping on the fender). To reinforce this aspect, it also has two large anti-blowout wheels: They do not have an inner tube, they are 8.5 inches and better absorb all kinds of potholes and inaccuracies of the asphalt.

On its handlebar we find the aforementioned removable grips and three practical buttons: the on and offthe of menu and that of throttle. While riding the scooter, we can look at the metrics on the led panel and manage the submenus while driving: change the way of use, look at the remaining battery, activate the cruise speed … The structure is completed with a mast and a sturdy easel, and a folding system that stays very close to the ground, making it easy to move.

It reaches 25 km / h, has three modes of use and has a removable battery

Regarding commuting on the street, the Bongo Serie A equips three speeds according to our needs: a eco mode with battery saving, a Comfort mode for standard performance and Sport mode that reaches 25 km / h. In this last level, we will be able to climb slopes and slopes without complications thanks to its 700 watts maximum power.

The battery has 6,400 mAh and it is removable and interchangeable. It can be recharged from any power outlet both inside and outside the scooter. And your charge will not take us more than five hours. It also comes equipped with a front, rear light and of Brake (which flashes when braking). The dimensions of the device are 114×42.5×108 cm and it weighs 13.5 kg. If we prefer the model with connection through the application we can always get a superior model, which can be purchased for just 50 euros more.

Get the most out of the battery

The Bongo Serie A It is equipped as standard with three types of driving that influence battery management. The modes are changed on a button of the handlebar and are displayed by a letter D (in white or red depending on the Comfort or Sport options) or without appearing on the screen (in Eco mode). If you are still thinking of getting it, below we tell you their different autonomies:

Eco mode: Thought to achieve autonomy from 20 to 25 km.

Comfort mode: If we want to achieve speeds of up to 20 km / h, but our autonomy will be reduced until 15 or 20 km.

Sport mode: The most powerful of the three, designed for slopes and slopes. With him we will manage to climb up 15 degree tilt.

