Folate metabolism and longevity regulation

In recent decades, various cell signaling pathways have been discovered that regulate the rate of aging. When, in experiments, these signaling pathways are altered in an adequate way, this makes the treated beings more long-lived. However, a long unanswered question is whether these different signaling pathways converge on common metabolic pathways that are responsible for longevity. In other words, are there common underlying mechanisms that determine the speed of aging and life expectancy?

In looking for basic mechanisms of the type described, Andrea Annibal’s team from the Max Planck Institute for Biology in Cologne, Germany, has now turned their attention to folate metabolism.

Annibal and his colleagues began their search for the Caenorhabditis elegans worm, a well-known model organism for aging research. “We studied the metabolic products of various lines of long-lived worms. Among other things, we observed clear changes in the metabolites and enzymes of the folate cycle in all lines of worms. Since folate metabolism plays an important role in human health, We wanted to delve into its role in longevity, “explains Annibal.

Folates are essential vitamins for the synthesis of amino acids and nucleotides, the building blocks of our proteins and DNA.

Andrea Annibal using a mass spectrometer to investigate various metabolites in long-lived mice and worms. (Photo: Max Planck Institute for Biology of Aging)

“We reduced the activity of specific enzymes of folate metabolism in worms. The result was an increase in life expectancy of up to 30%,” explains Annibal. “We also saw that in long-lived mouse strains, folate metabolism is similarly slowed down. Thus, regulation of folate metabolism may underlie not only the various longevity signaling pathways in worms, but also those of mammals. “

The study is titled “Regulation of the one carbon folate cycle as a shared metabolic signature of longevity”. And it has been published in the academic journal Nature Communications. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)