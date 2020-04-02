“That was not the case, it seemed to him. Not yellow, like cream; stickier than cream. Sticky, pasty. It sticks to the clothes, crosses the mouth of the overcoats, passes the boots, gingham stockings. Between your fingers, cold, you can feel it later ”. It begins so The pichiciegos from Rodolfo Fogwill, talking about the snow. A young soldier who has just arrived in the Falklands, in the middle of the war with England, thinks about how he imagined snow from his house, on TV – “white, light, going straight down to the ground” -, and how Watch now, live and direct. That disappointment, that blow of raw realism, spreads throughout what he sees as a smudge of black ink falling into the water. It is not for less: from the State and the media it was spoken with epic and triumphalism of the Malvinas war. Fogwill wrote in contradiction: confinement, laziness, fear, mischief.

The novel is said to have been written in less than a week, at the end of June, just a few weeks before the Falklands war ended with the Argentine surrender on June 14, 1982. It began to circulate as mimeographed drafts at the Hospital Albert Einstein from São Paulo. It was first published in 1983, with the newly installed democracy, by the Ediciones De la Flor label with the subtitle “Visions of an underground battle”, in the nineties it had several reissues of South American and today it is available, at least in Argentina , by Interzona. It is an experimental text, Fogwill would say, where he tried to light on a dark area crowded by the solemnity of the war. It is a literary experiment because it was composed from the imagination because it was written before any testimony from the combatants. Hence its authenticity, its genuine character.

Before The pichiciegosFogwill had published two books of poems –The reality effect (1979) and Appointment times (1980) – and one of stories –My punk dead (1980) -, so that title was his foray into the novel, a genre that finally prevailed by force of originality in the midst of his extensive work. It was not very interesting at first, neither to the public nor to the critics. It took a few years for this material to be valued, which today, with 37 years of validity, can be said to be possibly the novel that best explains, or at least better evidences, a series of meanings that unfold from that Argentine scar: the Falklands war. He seized “an attack of anger and tares against the imbeciles” and began to write. That’s what Fogwill said to Juan Sasturain and in that television show See to read.

In the midst of the Falklands war, a group of deserting Argentine soldiers hide in an underground tunnel while listening to the bombs hitting around. They are around 25. And to avoid dying of fear or hunger or cold they speak. Stories are told, they fight, they make jokes, they survive. One day, everyone smoked quietly and silently while the explosions went by, the Santiagueño says “How willingly would a pichiciego eat me!” Everyone started laughing. “What…? They never ate pichiciegos …? ” Then he started counting. A pichiciego is a mulita or a furry, depending on the name of each region. “The Pichi is a bug that lives underground. It makes caves. It has a hard shell – a shell – and cannot see. Go at night. You grab it, you turn it, and it never knows how to straighten, it kicks its belly up. It’s rich, richer than the vizcacha! ”

Then the story changes to that Horacio González, reader of this work, called “picaresque of war”. The bahiense, who knew this animal by the name of “furry”, tells that in his land they hunt with dogs, but sometimes they go into their caves and nail their nails leaving the tail out and no matter how much you grab the tail and You can’t pull it out. “Do you know how to get it out?” He asks. “You grab his tail like it’s a handle with your fingers, and stick your big toe in his ass. Then the animal softens, shrinks the nail, and you remove it that easy. ” “See if the British come and stick your fingers in your ass, Turk!” Said one. The story goes like this: “Some laughed, and others, more concerned with the pumps and vibrations, remained still, smoking, or sitting against the soft clay walls and their heads between their legs (…) They were hungry, down , in the dark ”.

The pichis, as they began to call themselves after the anecdote, do not exist for the Army. They were presumed dead. They are deserters. They must hide from the English as from the Argentines. They dream that the war will soon end and they imagine themselves at home, with their families, their friends, their partners eating well, sleeping well. The image made by one of the characters is this: “fucking, sleeping, bathing, being at home, sleeping in a clean bed, clean, fucking, eating well … Can you imagine a barbecue! See my old men, fuck and being Brazilian … anything. But Brazilian! ” There are two sides: the sleeping ones, who spend the most time in the “pichicera”, and the awake ones, who are in charge of organizing expeditions and command the group. Fogwill writes: “fear unleashes the instinct that everyone has inside”, so “some with fear become more lining than before.”

He was born in Quilmes on July 15, 1941 and died in the City of Buenos Aires on August 21, 2010. Before being a writer, he was a sociologist. His popularity earned him as a publicist; then yes, and by force of will and transgression, as a writer. He was also a university teacher. Perhaps there is something in Fogwill that later, with the emergence of social networks, became common: the writer as a character. He loved controversy, breaking the social pact in good ways. He was provocative, he purposely irritated, he liked to exaggerate some aspects to praise the anecdote. However, it could not be said that it was just a character. His books have the character of good works: novels Live Outside (1989), In another vein (2008) and Rune (2003), for example, or his famous storybook Punk girl (1992).

In 2014 Patrick zunini wrote Fogwill, a choral memory. In its 149 pages it collects testimonies from people who knew him a lot, writers, editors, members of that entelechy called culture. “Fogwill had many lives and lived them all at once,” Zunini writes in the very brief preliminary note, then disappears throughout the book, giving rise to a collage of voices, as if it were a documentary: the camera, the interviewees and Fogwill omnipresent . Maria Moreno he says, for example, “if I wasn’t an oxymoron I could say Fogwill was a queer macho.” Alan Pauls qualifies him as “a charismatic, resourceful, very intelligent guy” and Fabián Casas as “very extreme, maddened, extremely vital”. “For Fogwill, quilombo was an engine of thought, because for him, discussion was like thinking aloud,” he says. Francisco Garamona.

The anecdote is this: May 1983, full war with England, military dictatorship, Fogwill locked himself in his apartment with a bag of cocaine and wrote The pichiciegos in just three days, without glancing for a minute, rereading old books, glancing at the television, typing nonstop on his typewriter. Jorge Revsin, in Zunini’s book says: “You have to believe him when he says that he wrote Los Pichy-cyegos (now it is written with Latin i but in the first edition it was written with and Greek) in three days. At that time we were taking more cocaine than any doctor could recommend. Fogwill was very ‘productive’ at the time. As a good sociologist, he liked numbers very much and then said that he had taken nine grams. It seems to me that those grams weighed not much: he took every time he had. And always had. “

That story circulated for a long time. However, many relativize it. “He didn’t write it in three days because I was reading it in pieces, while I was writing it, and I didn’t see it every day. At one time he said he had written it in two months. But what does it matter ”, he says Elsa Osorio in that same book. And he adds: “Say he wrote The Pichiciegos in three days with I don’t know how many grams of merca it seems to me a way to denigrate a force that it did have then and that was not the merca. At that time, the market was not for him what was later ”. There it says Ana Maria Shua: “Quique did not write The Pichiciegos in three days, but it did end before the war (…) A few years ago it was said that it had taken six days, it can be seen that now it was shortened to three. It is the construction of the character. Maybe it took him a month, either way it was very fast. ”

In Zunini’s book, Oscar Steimberg He says that one day he went to see Fogwill at his house, was opened by the doorman and went upstairs. He was naked. “It had been three days since I was writing balls, qualifying. Three days and it did not burst. Let’s say it had to do with the way of living that he had found. Softly speaking we could say that he had an overflowing style, “says Steimberg. That overflowing style is already perceived in him, in his image, in his eyes bordering on madness, his tormenting smile, his sharp and overwhelming oratory. “Quique was very regular. I wrote every day. In disorder if you want, a little here and a little there, a little in this and a little in that, but every day. The first thing I did when I got home was ask myself: ‘What did you write,’ ”he says. Sergio Bizzio.

In August 1994, in Punto de Vista magazine, Beatriz Sarlo wrote a text entitled “Don’t forget the war: about cinema, literature and history” where he stopped at The pichiciegos and punctually in the pichis as a community, as a colony, as a tribe. “It has united them, temporarily, not an identity but a need; they do not share a memory older than that of the beginning of the invasion of the Falklands. At most, they share some jokes, anecdotes that are exchanged in the darkness of the underground enclosure that they themselves have built by digging the soil of the island; they come from all the provinces and in each of them the bond that constitutes a national identity is absent, ”writes Sarlo. While the Malvinas war was going on, Fogwill was imagining, from literature, the materiality of the inside, the mud, the hunger, the fear.

“Everyone hears voices, even at the moment when they are about to go to sleep, but I pay special attention to it,” Fogwill said in an interview on Canal Encuentro. During those three days or that month or whatever the writing of The pichiciegosFogwill heard the voices of a group of imaginary soldiers who, in the confinement, spoke and spoke without stopping. One screaming “silver is not going to do you shit!” or “five past seven; Che, wake up! You leave at eight! ” or “how come there is no sugar? Who takes care of the sugar?” or “good idea, quiquito!” or “the English are shit!” or “I command you not to die!” For Sarlo, “to understand the pichis is to understand precisely what a war (not just any war, but this one, the one triggered by Galtieri’s adventure) does with men”.