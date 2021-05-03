Fognini stops Taberner’s reaction in Madrid

The Italian Fabio Fognini stopped the Spanish reaction Carlos Taberner, from the previous phase, and won in three sets (7-6 (4), 2-6 and 6-3) to reach the second round of Mutua Madrid Open.

TabernerThe 23-year-old held on to the game until the end. For the first time in the main draw of an ATP tournament this season and also a debutant in Madrid, he kept the type in the first two sets but fell at the end, in the third set.

The player from San Remo, currently in 28th place in the world ranking, makes his twelfth appearance in Madrid. The transalpino never did very well in the Caja Mágica, which has its top in the second round of 2019 although it almost always left before the second round.

The Italian took two and a quarter hours in getting rid of the Spaniard to progress in the tournament and thwart Taberner’s prospects.

Fognini, whose best record this season is the quarterfinals in the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 that he won in 2019, will face his compatriot Matteo berrettini, eighth seeded.