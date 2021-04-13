Fognini explains what makes his game so special to hurt Nadal

Few tennis players can say that they have won four times at Rafael Nadal. And far fewer than they have beaten him three times on clay. Fabio Fognini It is one of them. The Italian was asked by Diario Marca what makes his game so special so that the Spaniard suffers when playing against him. “I think I was able to defeat Nadal because my game bothers him a game. When I am well, I have blows that he does not have time to do his. To be able to beat Rafa you need to have the perfect day because physically and mentally, he destroys you, ”said Fognini.