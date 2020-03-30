Flavia Pennetta and Fabio Fognini They are the great tennis couple of the moment and constantly offer funny images about their coexistence. Confined to their home, the two Italian players uploaded a video to social networks in which they played with a clothesline through the network. Talent in abundance comes from the blows of both players, who have fun together and offer a fun stamp to their followers.

What a family of talented tennis players in quarantine can produce –

–️: @fabiofogna pic.twitter.com/z9dtxM6YZy

– ATP Tour in Spanish (@ATPTour_ES) March 30, 2020

.