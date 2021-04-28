Fofana and Kouyaté, in the middle of Ramadan, protagonists in the Leicerster break

04/28/2021 at 8:02 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Crystal Palace – Leicester referee, Graham scott, stopped the meeting at 30 minutes so that Fofana and Kouyaté could ingest gels and avoid a Ramadan decompensation. Vicente Guaita, Crystal Palace goalkeeper, delayed a goal kick so that both players, one from each side, could approach the bench.

Wesley Fofana and Cheikhou Kouyaté, of Islamic religion, face until next May 12 Ramadan, a practice that prevents eating and drinking during daylight. The two Muslim players started the match and the referee chose to take a brief pause so that they could be treated and avoid possible physical decompensations.

Just wanted to thank the @premierleague as well as @CPFC, @ vguaita13 all the Foxes for allowing me to break my fast tonight in the middle of the game. That’s what makes football wonderful 🙏🏾✊🏾 # WF3 #PourEux pic.twitter.com/d56o8A8ZGo – LAWESTT (@Wesley_Fofanaa) April 26, 2021

The Leicester player, who is being one of the revelations in the Premier League and it is called the attention of several large clubs in Europe, he wanted to thank everyone who made it possible for the gesture: “I just wanted to thank the Premier League, as well as Crystal Palace, Vicente Guaita and all the Foxes for allowing me to break my fast tonight in the middle of the game “. “That is what makes football wonderful,” he said.

Leicester, in Champions

The team led by Brendan Rodgers achieved an important victory (2-1) against Crystal Palace to continue at the top of the table. The Foxes are in third place with 62 points and have a seven-point lead with fifth-placed West Ham, which marks the first ticket to the Europa League.

Leicester seek to consolidate in the Champions zone in the final leg of the season and return to the top continental competition, after reaching the quarter-finals in the 2017/18 season.. It would be the second participation of the British team in all its history.