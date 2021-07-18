Foden misses England training

07/10/2021 at 2:40 PM CEST

Phil Foden was not present at England’s training session this Saturday as a precaution for a “small bump”.

The rest of the ‘Three Lions’ footballers did exercise normally at the St. George’s Park training center, before meeting Italy in the final of the European Championship this Sunday.

All of them passed the mandatory UEFA PCRs prior to the match.

Foden, who has played three games in the European Championship, was Southgate’s only absence, who will speak to the media, along with the English captain, Harry Kane, at 20:00 local time.