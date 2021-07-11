Foden, doubt for the final of the Eurocopa

07/10/2021

Phil Foden is doubtful for the final of the Eurocopa between Italy and England after missing training this Saturday due to a small blow. This has been confirmed Gareth southgate, English coach, at a press conference, although he clarified that it is not something serious.

“The medical team will give us an update on his condition tonight, but it is definitely a doubt, although it is nothing serious. What we do not know is how this problem will affect his game,” said the English coach. TO Southgate has accompanied him at a press conference Harry kane.

While it is true that the low Foden It would be sensitive to the interests of England, the importance of the City midfielder throughout the European Championship has gone from more to less. He started as a starter, but the goals of Sterling and the great performance of Saka they have pushed him to the background.

The rest of the footballers of the ‘Three Lions’ did exercise normally in the training center of St. George’s Park, before measuring this Sunday against Italy in the final of the European Championship.