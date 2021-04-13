Focused on the rival of Christopher “Smurf” Díaz

Navarrete is coming off winning the vacant WBO pen last October in Las Vegas.> S uplied

Carlos Narváez, The Spokesperson

The Mexican Emmanuel Navarrete is barely aware of what his rival on duty says in the networks or in the press. For him, what has to be said will be said on the ring on April 24 at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida.

Navarrete will defend his featherweight title of the World Boxing Organization (WBO) for the first time when he meets the fiery Puerto Rican boxer Christopher “Pitufo” Díaz in the star of an evening that will be full of Puerto Rican prospects and that, in addition, will be the first function that the Top Rank company will carry out with a limited audience in the stands since the strict health measures were implemented in the face of the covid-19 pandemic.

