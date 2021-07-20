Continuing with the strategy of focusing on the generation activity, Audax has announced this June the start-up of the Carolinas I and II photovoltaic plants in the town of El Casar (Guadalajara) as well as the start of the works of the project of El Toconal located in the town of Los Navalmorales (Toledo).

In addition to the start-up of the Carolinas I and II photovoltaic plants with a total power of 10 MWp, it should be noted that the Cañamares photovoltaic plant in the town of Fontanar (Guadalajara), with a power of 5 MWp, has already been operational since a few weeks ago, thus incorporating the energy produced into the grid and increasing the Group’s portfolio. These photovoltaic plants will sell the energy under a PPA contract to their parent company: Audax Renovables.

In the presentation of the Strategic Plan 2021-2026 held on June 7, future projects focused on the generation of 100% renewable energy and the supply of 100% green electricity and gas, mainly to the SME segment, guaranteeing an efficient supply of commercialized energy through a process of vertical integration with the 100% renewable generation activity. Likewise, in June Audax Renovables has raised 100 million in bonds corresponding to the expansion of the green bond issue carried out last December at Marf. An operation aimed at tackling new renewable energy generation projects.

Audax Renovables is present in 9 countries with its activities of generation and commercialization of renewable energy (Spain, Portugal, Italy, Poland, Germany, Holland, Hungary, France and Panama) with more than 540,000 customers, more than 2.8 TWh of electricity supplied and 1.6 TWh of natural gas. The company closed the last year with a turnover of 970 million euros and an EBITDA of 66.4 million euros.

Currently, Audax Renovables is listed on the Spanish Continuous Market under the denomination (ticker) ADX.MC. It was included in the IBEX SMALL CAP® index on March 23, 2020 and on May 11, 2021 it was included in the MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP index.

All this makes Audax Renovables an investment for the future in 100% renewable generation. Because investing in companies that care for and protect the environment is a growing trend among investors, institutions and companies aware of maintaining balance in the planet’s ecosystem.